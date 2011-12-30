European shares remain steady into a flat-to-lower start on Wall Street, as volume in Europe is very light after the UK and German markets closed early ahead of the New Year weekend.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.6 percent at 998.02, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down around 0.1 percent.

Britain's FTSE closed 0.1 percent higher earlier on Friday, pointing to a 5.7 percent yearly loss, while Germany's DAX ended the year 15.4 percent lower despite a 0.9 percent rise on Friday.

