Shares in Norwegian oil services company Archer drop 6.2 percent after it says fourth-quarter earnings would disappoint and its chief executive would depart.

Archer's problems stem from its purchase last August of pressure-pumping specialist Great White Energy, senior analyst Paal Dahl of Swedbank First Securities says.

"Clearly the acquisition of Great White has so far not been as successful as the company hoped, and that is also the reason why Archer is now guiding a bit down for its fourth quarter, to around $85 million versus $91-93 million previously," Dahl says.

He says the replacement of CEO Joergen Rasmussen, who oversaw Archer's creation last year from the merger of Allis-Chalmers Energy and Seawell before taking on Great White, was a surprise.

Archer shares are down 6.2 percent to 15.1 Norwegian crowns on an Oslo bourse whose main index was flat.

The company says Rasmussen will "transition out" of his role as group chief executive to pursue other interests, with Fredrik Halvorsen to serve as CEO and vice chairman until a permanent replacement is found.

Dahl says the announcement also contains good news: the refinancing with longer maturities of a long-term credit facility of $1.12 billion. He maintains a buy rating but expects to cut his 2012 earnings-per-share projection some 20 percent.

