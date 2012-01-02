OSLO Jan 2 Shares in Norway-based life insurer Storebrand are off 3.9 percent on Monday after the Norwegian Ministry of Finance proposed a 28-percent tax on equity income for life insurance companies that is now untaxed.

The move to scrap an exemption for capital gains and dividends on policy-linked shares owned by insurance companies is "highly negative" for Storebrand, according to Pareto Securities analyst Vegard Eid Mediaas.

"In the long haul, this would increase Storebrand's effective tax rate from 0% to close to 28%," he says in a research note.

"Furthermore, we believe this will significantly reduce the likelihood of a merger between (fellow Norwegian insurer) Gjensidige and Storebrand, as we viewed the tax exemption as the key synergy. We are likely to make negative revisions to our target price and will review our Buy recommendation."

Storebrand shares are down 3.9 percent to 29.9 Norwegian crowns at 1045 GMT, while the Oslo Stock Exchange's main index is flat.

To avoid double-taxation under current law, income generated from most shares owned by Norwegian companies of any kind is taxed only upon transfer to personal stakeholders.

The ministry says it will seek public comment on its plan to deny that exemption for the guaranteed-pension and unit-linked porfolios of insurance companies.

"The proposal entails that income from such shares shall be taxed as ordinary income (28 percent)," the ministry says in a statement. "By the same token the (insurance) company... may claim a deduction for losses on such shares."

It says equity portfolios owned by life insurance companies on their own account would remain exempt from the tax. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by David Cowell)