European shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday, with miners expected to be boosted by better-than-expected manufacturing data from China, the world's largest consumer of metals.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX are up between 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, while France's CAC 40 futures are up 0.2 percent.

No major U.S. or European companies are reporting on Tuesday.

MAJOR ECONOMIC DATA (GMT)

0855 DE Unemployment Dec

0928 GB CIPS mfg PMI Dec

1500 US Consumer spending Nov

1500 US ISM Manufacturing Dec

1500 US ISM Prices Dec

