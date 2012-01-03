European shares rise in early trade, with British markets strongest as they play catch up after being closed on Monday, and as UK-listed mining stocks get a lift as better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data boosts investor sentiment that demand will remain strong for metal products.

UK-listed Xstrata, Kazakhmys and Antofagasta feature among the top performers, up between 3.7 to 4.1 percent, after the official Chinese purchasing managers' index, released on Sunday, indicated a slight rise in factory activity in December.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.8 percent at 1,020.05 points, while Britain's FTSE 100 rises 1.4 percent to be the top performing exchange.

