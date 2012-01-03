Shares in Barclays gain 3.8 percent, leading a firmer British banking sector on the first session of 2012, as Citigroup ups its target price for the lender to 245 pence from 230 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock, highlighting its investment banking unit, Barclays Capital (Barcap).

"We believe BarCap can be a winner in the consolidating world of capital markets. To demonstrate this we benchmark the BarCap business against peers to establish gaps in revenue, cost efficiency and profitability," Citigroup says in a note.

The broker believes the closest peer to Barclays is Germany's Deutsche Bank , with both operating a similar business mix between investment & retail banking and sharing a common strength in FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities) sales & trading.

"In the near-term we believe Barclays earnings could surprise on the upside via a combination of cost flexibility in 4Q11 and a seasonal revenue uptick in 1Q12. Longer-term much will depend on Barclays reaction to new regulation, but we believe the bank is well placed to benefit from a wider withdrawal in FICC competition," Citigroup says.

The broker prefers Barclays to Deutsche Bank due to its stronger capital position and superior retail banking profitability.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank shares are up 0.8 percent

