Shares in Afren rise 8.3 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 250 gainer in a 0.9 percent stronger index, after the Africa-focused energy exploration firm issued an upbeat production report on Monday, when the UK market was closed.

Afren said production at its Ebok field, offshore Nigeria, had reached around 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), taking its end-2011 net output to some 55,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), ahead of target.

An output rate above the year-end goal of 50,000 boepd has been sustained since Dec. 19, as a result of operations in Ivory Coast as well as Ebok and Okoro in Nigeria, Afren added.

Brewin Dolphin repeats its "add" recommendation on Afren following the update and places its 128 pence price target for the stock under review.

"Meeting its stated target exit rate is positive news for the company, although we would question how sustainable the current rates are. Also, we note that Afren will have underperformed on its original annual average production targets," the broker says in a note.

"Focus now turns to exploration, with the outlined 15 well exploration programme, which if adhered to could expose investors to significant upside potential," Brewin Dolphin adds.

