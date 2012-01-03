The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent in early trade on the first session of 2012, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, playing catch-up with strong gains in Europe on Monday when London was closed for a holiday.

ViaLogy jumps 25 percent after the geophysical imaging and hydocarbon sizing provider says it has made substantial progress in consolidating relationships with major oil and gas exploration companies in the first-quarter, and it expects contract awards in Asia from two global companies.

Roxi Petroleum adds 10 percent after its operating company, Galaz and Co., receives approval for gas flaring for the period 2012 to 2014, the final regulatory consent needed before pilot production can commence on its NW Konys field in Kazakhstan.

Roxi now expects that wells NK 4 and NK 6 on the field will be put into pilot production in the first quarter of 2012.

