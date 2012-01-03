Shares in France's major pharma group Sanofi fall 2.1 percent, dragging down the whole CAC 40 benchmark index, after news of a big buyback programme was deemed expensive and unnecessary by investors, who used the news as an excuse to pocket profits on the stock following hefty gains.

Sanofi said on Monday it repurchased 1.074 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in shares in 2011, representing 1.61 percent of its capital, at an average price of 49.6 euros per share.

"Why spending one billion euros on this now? They should focus on their pipeline instead," a Paris-based trader says.

"It's triggering a bit of profit taking after the stock's sharp rally in December. With the overall market gains over the past few days, investors are getting back into cyclicals and trimming positions on defensives such as healthcare," he says.

Sanofi stock had surged 22 percent since late November, outpacing the STOXX 600 Health Care index, which gained 16 percent over the same period.

With a market capitalisation of 76 billion euros, Sanofi is the second biggest stock on the CAC 40 index, after oil major Total.

The CAC is down 0.4 percent in morning trade, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up 0.2 percent and Germany's DAX index is up 1.4 percent.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net