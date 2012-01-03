Shares in Marks & Spencer gain 1.8 percent, outperforming a 1.2 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as BofA Merrill lynch upgrades its rating for the retailer to "neutral" from "underperform" with an increased target price of 325 pence, up from 300 pence, mainly on valuation grounds.

Merrill points out that M&S has been the large cap laggard in the sector recently, with a share price fall of 16 percent last year and 23 percent down from the high reached in May 2011.

"We still have reservations about aspects of the clothing strategy but we think these concerns are more priced in now and we are more comfortable with the progress of the Food business," the broker says in a note.

Merrill says M&S is trading at just over 9 times the broker's estimated calendar 2012 price/earnings and has a dividend yield of close to 6 percent, which is covered 1.8 times.

"We also think M&S may cut rather than merely defer some of its capital expenditures this year and has an opportunity to improve its supplier terms further," Merrill adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net