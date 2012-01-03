Europe will remain the focus of markets through at least the first quarter of 2012, JPMorgan-Asset Management says in a note in which it continues to favour a defensive stance in European equities, targeting large cap firms with good dividend yields.

"If the theme for last year was "muddle through", this year will be "grind through", as the slow slog of budget cutting and reform dominates. Sceptical investors will need to see tenacity and commitment from governments before they return to buying non-risk-free sovereign debt," they say.

While the strong outperformance of U.S. equities last year may suggest it is time to rotate into cheaper indicies, the former is seeing much stronger earnings growth than in Europe, where the trend for earnings revisions "is at best flat".

"With the risk of recession in several European countries, we favour a more defensive stance, preferring high quality large caps with good dividend yields(currently the yield on the MSCI EMU index is uncharacteristically higher than that on the UK index and 2.5 percent more than the US)," JPM-AM says.

