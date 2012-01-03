Strategists at Nomura say extreme risk aversion is likely to tail off as investors start to place more weight on investments based upon valuations, with mining stocks set to be among the main beneficiaries.

Nomura, in a global equity strategy note, says investor behaviour and market pricing are being "heavily influenced by the risk of future events rather than the reality of current fundamentals".

"Stocks remain priced for tail risks not apparent in the current volatility of markets," the bank says, pointing out that the equity risk premium is 400 basis points higher than merited by current volatility.

"At the sector level, we find the current low multiples attached to global mining stocks (1.55 times EV/CE (Enterprise Value/Capital Employed) to be an attractive entry point, and a point of contrast with the Food Producers, trading on a 1.8 times multiple."

