Shares in Millennium BCP, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, rally over 6 percent to six-week highs on expectations Chinese banks will buy into the Portuguese lender following last month's acquisition of a large stake in EDP utility by China.

"BCP has already been running away from record lows and breaking resistance levels consecutively, and rumours that Chinese banks may be interested in taking stakes in BCP have unleashed a stronger rally," says Paulo Rosa, a trader at Gobulling brokerage. "Today it's the only stock on the national bourse with a story to tell."

BCP shares by far outperform a 0.25 percent rise in Lisbon's broader PSI20 index and the same meagre rise in the Dow Jones Stoxx Europe banking index.

The 2.7 billion euro acquisition of a 21 percent stake in EDP by China's state-controlled Three Gorges company involves a pledge of some 8 billion euros in total financing for the Portuguese economy by China, including credit lines for banks.

