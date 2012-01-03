FTSE 350 retailers look set for a choppy start to 2012, with analysts at Espirito Santo and Seymour Pierce expecting little in the way of post-Christmas cheer to boost investor appetite in the sector.

"Despite the easy snow impacted comps we forecast an average -3.9 percent like-for-like sales decline for the top seven UK general retailers for the 4Q of calendar 2011," Espirito Santo says in a note.

Next will report on Wednesday, and next week most food and general retailers will report with M&S on Tuesday and Tesco on Thursday.

Seymour Pierce says: "Post Christmas ... we do not expect to see a 2008 rebound in sales. We thus remain cautious on the General Retailers and maintain that it is still too early to buy the sector."

The broker expects winners to be Burberry, Next, SuperGroup and the supermarket players, while the losers should include ASOS , Debenhams and Home Retail.

With concerns over the outlook for the global economy and consumers choosing to hoard cash in the wake of UK austerity measures, the sector has been derated and currently trades on a price to earnings of 9.48 times, compared with the FTSE 100 which is about 10 times, and a price to book ratio of just 1.48 times.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, however, says there is little in the current technical picture to suggest retailers are a smart place to be at this stage of the investment cycle.

"They have been bumping along near the bottom of a range that has been in place since 2009, where support has been evident at around 1450, and it doesn't require too much imagination to see that being tested and broken in the near term."

The relative strength index also suggests the sector is edging towards over bought territory, It has been rising since mid-December and is currently around the 54 level, where 70 indicates overbought territory.

