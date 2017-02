Shares in Deutz rise 5.5 percent as traders point to market talk that Chinese rival Weichai may be interested in taking over the German heavy engine manufacturer.

"Old rumours about interest by Weichai are bubbling up again," one trader says, while another says: "It's all very vague. There are no details, for instance on a possible offer price."

A spokesman for Deutz says he is unaware of any takeover plans.

Reuters messaging rm://hakan.ersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://tom.kaeckenhoff.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net