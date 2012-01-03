Shares in Balfour Beatty add 3 percent, outperforming a 1.1 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, with the international infrastructure group supported by the latest in a series of contract wins which leads CFD specialist Prime Markets Ltd. to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty has been appointed preferred bidder for the 800 million pounds Essex Waste Partnership's Residual Waste Treatment Contract, a 28-year PPP (Public Private Partnership) contract.

Prime Markets points out that, prior to Christmas, Balfour said it had been awarded a 535 million pounds contract for works on the Footscray to Deer Park section of the Regional Rail Link project in Melbourne, Australia; was part of a joint venture awarded a 414 million pounds gas networks contract; and was appointed preferred bidder to a 500 million pounds waste project in Gloucester.

"Balfour Beatty has evolved into a truly global infrastructure group over the past few years through strategically transformational acquisitions such as Parsons Brinkerhoff in the U.S. and more recently Howard S. Wright," says Richard Curr, head of dealing at Prime Markets.

"Although  concerns over the global economy have weighed heavily on the shares, the spate of contract wins over the festive period has clearly put a floor under the share price around the all-important 200 day level, and the group's track record in consistent contract wins should see shares take advantage of what will no doubt be a busy first quarter in 2012," Curr adds.

Prime Markets expects Balfour's shares to return to highs near 400 pence in the next 7-10 days.

To see Balfour's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net