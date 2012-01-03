Jefferies International says that while equities are cheap compared to bonds, the asset class could be trapped in a range until the velocity of money increases in the global economy, and for stocks to have a strong rally and break above their 200-day moving averages, financials would need to perform.

"Equities will show modest double digit returns but for the best part of the year will be range bound, in our view. The implicit faith equity investors have in policy makers will be tested again and may mean trendless markets until QE (quantitative easing) is adopted," the investment bank says in a note.

Jefferies points out that the global economy is hitting a growth speed-bump as it attempts to rebalance itself after the 2008 financial crisis; the developed world is still locked into a series of competitive devaluations as it tries desperately to restore competitiveness to its economies; and emerging markets have temporarily overheated and may take longer to recuperate.

