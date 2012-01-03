The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.3 percent by midday on the first session of 2012, underperforming stronger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Reneuron Group gains 7.3 percent after the biotech firm says data has confirmed the pre-clinical efficacy of its ReN001 stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients disabled by stroke, with up to 83 percent recovery of motor function in tests using rats.

Ophir Energy adds 4.1 percent after the explorer announces the start of its 2012 drilling programme in Tanzania utilising the drillship Odfjell Metro-1.

