The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.8 percent higher on the first trading session of 2012, lagging stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 2.3 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

ViaLogy gains 16.7 percent after the geophysical imaging and hydrocarbon sizing provider says it has made substantial progress in consolidating relationships with major oil and gas exploration companies in the first-quarter, and it expects contract awards in Asia from two global companies.

Reneuron Group adds 7.4 percent after the biotech firm says data has confirmed the pre-clinical efficacy of its ReN001 stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients disabled by stroke, with up to 83 percent recovery of motor function in tests using rats.

