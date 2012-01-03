The global economy should be strong enough to drive positive corporate earnings per share growth in spite of recession in the euro zone, Royal Bank of Scotland analysts say in a note, adding they remain bullish on equities and target overseas-exposed cyclicals that had derated sharply in 2011.

Falling inflation should help household incomes and boost economic activity, while the reduced cost-base pressure should help firms maintain margins, they say. An equity risk premium of around 8 percent -- roughly twice the historic norm -- underpins their bullish stance, they add.

"We see the absolute attraction of blue-chip, internationally focussed non-cyclical growth plays - especially where supported with elevated dividend yield. But after dominating the leader boards through 2011, we think there is better relative value elsewhere," they say.

"We suggest overseas exposed Cyclicals offer a potential sweet-spot after aggressively de-rating and underperforming last year," they add, citing their "overweight" ratings on basic resources, autos and industrials, among others, and "underweight" ratings on utilities, telecoms and, to lesser extent, food & beverages and healthcare.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net