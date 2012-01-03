European shares remain higher after the start of trading on Wall Street, with recent strong data from China boosting miners and other cyclical stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.8 percent at 1,019.94 points, compared with the day's high of 1,022.85.

Miners are the top gainers, tracking metals prices higher after an expansion in China's manufacturing activity. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rises 4.3 percent.

In early trading, The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 1.2 and 2 percent. Wall Street is trading for the first time in 2012, and to some extent is catching up with gains in Europe on Monday.

