Steer clear of euro zone assets and favour UK-based assets in the first quarter of this year, Societe Generale's Asset Allocation Strategy team says, as the troubled region faces a ramp up in sovereign debt issuance that it describes as a "Wall of Supply".

The strategists estimate in a note that the euro zone will have to absorb some 218 billion euros of sovereign debt supply in the first quarter, and while it expects politicians "to continue to roll out new institutions and pursue greater fiscal union", it will probably not be fast enough for the markets.

"It will be some time until financials get relief from material ECB intervention and the Federal Reserve/QE3," they write.

Outside the euro zone, the strategists recommend staying away from commodities and emerging economies' assets.

"Emerging economies should continue to disappoint by delivering sub-normative growth: we expect only a mild policy response this time round, especially from China, which should trigger further falls in commodity prices. Our advice for investors in Asia: prefer the Nikkei, the cheapest equity market in the world, to emerging Asian equities."

