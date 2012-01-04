European shares are expected to snap a four-session rally on Wednesday as lingering concerns over the euro zone's refinancing needs this quarter trigger some profit-taking on recent gains.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 6 percent over the last four sessions, but the benchmark's rally stalled just below a strong resistance level at 2,402 points, which represents a peak hit in early December.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are down 0.6 percent.

No major European or U.S. company reporting on Wednesday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0745 FR Cons spend Nov

0843 IT Mark svcs PMI Dec

0848 FR Markit Serv Fin Dec

0848 FR Markit Serv PMI Dec

0848 FR Markit Comp PMI Dec

0853 DE Markit svcs PMI Dec

0858 EZ Markit svcs PMI Dec

0858 EZ Markit comp PMI Dec

0930 GB Consum Credit Nov

0930 GB Cons PMI Dec

1000 EZ HICP flash Dec

1200 US Mortgage index w/e

1245 US ICSC chain w/e

1500 US Factory orders Nov

---- US Vehicle sales Dec

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net