EDF shares fall 2.9 percent, breaking a three-week recovery rally, after the French power utility says it expects to have to spend 10 billion euros ($13.05 billion) to improve the safety of its nuclear power stations in the wake of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"At 10 billion euros, this is materially above market expectations in our view, and the 3 billion euros embedded in our model," says Emmanuel Turpin, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

The nuclear watchdog ASN requires that state-controlled EDF will need to install flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote back-up control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or else face having to shut down some of its 58 reactors.

Reuters messaging rm://caroline.jacobs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net