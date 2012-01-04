Shares in Next drop 4.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.2 percent, as a slightly cautious outlook statement weighs on the retailer's latest trading update, with earnings downgrades expected.

"Although margin and cost management means hitting FY consensus, trading over the peak period appears to have been weaker than feared in Retail. Coupled with concerns about employment and nervousness about the Eurozone, this has led management to issue cautious guidance for Jan'13 which may lead to downgrades of circa 3 percent," Singer Capital Management says in a note.

The broker says this is likely to weigh on the premium-rated shares, which have performed well recently.

Singer maintains a "fair value" rating and 2,550 pence target price on Next.

"Although the headline numbers are better than expectation the forward looking forecast looks increasingly delicate and difficult. The UK consumer has had a tough year and this has resulted in weak numbers on the high street," says Atif Latif, Director at Guardian Stockbrokers.

Other retailers suffer after Next's update, the first comments from the high street since the key Christmas and New Year trading season, with Marks & Spencer down 1.6 percent, Kingfisher off 0.9 percent, and mid cap Home Retail Group losing 3.8 percent.

To see more on Next's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net