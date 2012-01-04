Shares in Rolls-Royce (RR) gain 0.3 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, buoyed after Goldman Sachs raises its estimates and target price for the British engines manufacturer and names the stock as its top European civil aerospace pick for 2012.

Goldman increases its 2011, 2012, and 2013 EPS estimates for Rolls-Royce by 2 percent, 4 percent, and 4 percent, respectively, leading it to raise its 12-month price target for the stock by 5 percent to 975 pence from 925 pence.

The broker says its increase in EPS estimates reflects a belief RR's Civil Aerospace business performed better than expected in 2011; a greater confidence for its Marine unit in 2012; and a belief that it had been too cautious on the 2012 aftermarket royalties from the IAE (International Aero Engines joint venture) deal announced in October 2011.

The broker says its analysis shows Rolls-Royce to be structurally well placed versus its peers, with very strong industry positioning and long-term growth prospects.

"In our view, RR also has many other investment attractions: (1) a very strong balance sheet; (2) healthy dividend cover; (3) more defensive characteristics than many cyclicals  which we consider attractive in a volatile market," Goldman says, reiterating its "Conviction List Buy" rating on the stock.

