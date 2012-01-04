The FTSE Small Cap ,.FTSC> index is down 0.2 percent in early trade, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both also down 0.2 percent following strong gains in the previous session.

HMV drops 10.5 percent with retailers under-pressure following a cautious trading statement outlook from high street blue chip Next, and with the Financial Times reporting that the owner of Time Out listings magazine, Peter Dubens, is one of the possible bidders for HMV Live, owned by the struggling music retailer.

Wincanton gains 6.1 percent as Numis Securities repeats its "buy" rating and 125 pence target price on the logistics firm following completion of its European disposals and recent refinancing.

"The completion of its European exit leaves the group focused on recovery in the UK, and the successful completion of its refinancing should reassure investors that the group is adequately financed. While there is much still to do to improve UK profitability, there are further self-help levers available, and the shares look attractive at current levels," Numis says in a note.

