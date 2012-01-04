Careful stock picking in defensive sectors is likely to be the key to outperforming in 2012, strategists at Davy Research say in a note, picking companies that can grow the top line "in any environment, combined with strong balance sheets and cashflow".

Among its top picks are Irish food groups Kerry and Glanbia and German sugarmaker Suedzucker.

The broker's short recommendations are based on firms with "stretched balance sheets where the risk to earnings is firmly to the downside". It cites steelmaker ArcelorMittal, cement maker Holcim and airline Air France-KLM among its short picks.

