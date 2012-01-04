Shares in Domino's Pizza UK & IRL gain 4.8 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 riser, with the index down 0.2 percent, as Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm says its sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter and its 2011 profit would be in line with market expectations.

Numis Securities says it is increasing its 2011 forecast slightly for Domino's Pizza, while holding its numbers for 2012 and 2013.

"Attention should now switch to 2012, for which LFL (like-for-like) trading and growth prospects should be stronger. If the next update, on 15 February, indicates a step up in LFL sales, attention should return to the potential for growth and upgrades," the broker says in a note.

Thereafter, Numis says, the switch in Domino's Germany model from company to franchise-led expansion should transform the profit, cash flow and valuation impact of the new division.

Numis repeats its "buy" rating and 400 pence price target on Domino's, pointing out that although its price-earnings rating is 19 times 2012 estimates, that is on forecasts that should be upgraded if like-for-like trading picks up.

