Shares in Italian refiner Saras rise more than 7 percent, outperforming a 1 percent decline in Milan's blue-chip index, as investors bet it can benefit from oil refinery closures at embattled Swiss rival Petroplus.

"Saras is our preferred stock and is most exposed to an increase in refining margins, and as such we believe it would stand to gain the most from such a situation," say Societe Generale analysts in a note, adding that a $1 billion increase in refining margins could lift earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by an estimated 28 percent.

A Milan-based trader says the note contributes to the share price rise.

Saras shares have lost 36.3 percent in the last 12 months, compared with a 3.2 percent rise in the wider European oil and gas sector.

