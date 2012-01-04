Shares in Serica Energy jump 11.4 percent as the oil & gas explorer says it has been awarded two new licences in the UK and has signed the Petroleum Agreement with the Government of Namibia over four recently assigned offshore blocks.

Serica says it has been awarded two new licences in the UK's 26th Seaward licensing round for blocks in the East Irish Sea, and in the Southern North Sea where Centrica will be operator.

Separately, Serica signs the Petroleum Agreement with the Namibian Government covering four blocks offshore Namibia in the Luderitz Basin, the award of which has previously been announced.

Oriel Securities repeats its "buy" rating on Serica, highlighting further upside from unutilised tax losses in the UK plus an overriding royalty on the Bream field in Norway which is in the development planning stage.

"Our NAV (net asset value) currently stands at 31 pence/share based on the value of the remaining reserves in Kambuna (gas field, offshore Indonesia), risked upside from the Columbus gas development in the UK and net cash," Oriel says in a note.

