The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent by midday, outperforming slightly bigger falls by the mid caps, down 0.4 percent, with the blue chips essentially flat following strong gains in the previous session.

Mobile messaging firm Synchronica gains 6.3 percent after wireless software maker Myriad Group AG confirmed it has made an offer for it, aiming to expand its offering. Late on Tuesday, Synchronica said it had rejected an initial approach from Myriad, which it expected to come back with a revised offer.

Serica Energy adds 10.3 percent as the oil & gas explorer says it has been awarded two new licences in the UK's 26th Seaward licensing round, and has signed the Petroleum Agreement with the Government of Namibia over four recently assigned offshore blocks. and

Nautical Petroleum gains 4.7 percent after also being offered a traditional licence, covering two exploration blocks, in the UK's 26th Seaward licensing round.

