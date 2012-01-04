The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent lower, in line with the FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index is down 0.9 percent.

HMV sheds 10.5 percent, with retailers under pressure following a cautious trading statement outlook from high street blue-chip Next, and with the Financial Times reporting that the owner of Time Out listings magazine, Peter Dubens, is one of the possible bidders for HMV Live, owned by the struggling music retailer.

HMV is scheduled to issue a trading statement on Monday, Jan 9.

Ark Therapeutics firms 9.4 percent after the healthcare specialist reveals early success from its manufacturing partnership with Psioxus, with final pre-clinical toxicology studies initiated of PsiOxus's ColoAd1 oncoloytic adenoviral product, its first milestone.

