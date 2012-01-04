European shares remain firmly in negative territory after the Wall Street open, which is also weaker, on concerns about capital raisings in the European banking sector after Italian lender UniCredit prices a rights issue at a large discount.

UniCredit is the worst performer in Europe, down 10.3 percent, after it launches a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) rights issue at a 69 percent discount to its Tuesday closing price, much larger than recent issues from peers.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.5 percent at 1,023.13 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.

