European stock index futures point to a mixed start as concerns grow about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their debt, with a French bond auction the next test of investor appetite for risk.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and the Germany's DAX are both down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC is up 0.1 percent.
No major European company reporting on Thursday.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Apollo Group Inc APOL.O
Q1 2012 Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO
Q1 2012 Monsanto Co MON
Q3 2012 Constellation Brands Inc STZ
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0700 DE Retail sales Nov
0745 FR Consumer conf'c Dec
0900 IT unemployment Nov
0928 GB CIPS svcs PMI Dec
1000 EZ Ind N ords Oct
1000 EZ PPI Nov
1230 US Challenger Dec
1315 US ADP Employment Dec
1330 US Jobless claims w/e
1330 US ISM N-Mfg Bus Dec
1330 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec
