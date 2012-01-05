Shares in ARM Holdings rise 2.6 percent as UBS places a short-term "buy" rating on the British chip designer, saying it expects the firm's fourth-quarter results to surpass consensus expectations and sees further catalysts in the near term.

UBS says: "Our comparison between semi industry data ex memory and ARM PD royalties, suggests up to 6 percent beat vs. consensus ... With solid smart-phone/tablet sales we expect solid performance through results vs. those exposed to weaker end markets."

The broker sees further positives to come including possible Broadcom set top box and Samsung Exynos announcements, launch of 64-bit processors and longer term possibly Renesas for microcontrollers and Apple for Mali. It says the rise of multi-processor chipsets should help support royalty rates.

The broker, however, says longer-term, ARM's valuation may prove a stumbling block for the shares. ARM currently trades on a trailing 12-months price-to-earnings ratio of 51.9 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, compared with the European tech sector on about 10 times.

"ARM is rapidly growing into its multiple but we believe it will need to continue to do this before being more constructive long term," UBS says, repeating its longer-term "neutral" rating.

