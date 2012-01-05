Shares in phone maker Nokia rise 4 percent to lead a 0.4 percent weaker FTSEurofirst 300 after Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform", saying it was supportive of the company's smartphone strategy.

"We fundamentally believe that Nokia's focus on Windows will allow the company to drive a recovery through 2012 in both its top-line and earnings," analyst Kulbinder Garcha says in a note to investors.

Garcha is a five-star analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Nokia, and ranks second among 41 analysts covering the stock, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.