Shares in Irish building materials firm CRH, promoted to the FTSE 100 index in December, top the blue chip fallers list, down 2 percent, with the index off 0.2 percent, as Credit Suisse downgrades its rating for the stock, and for the sector, in a review.

Credit Suisse cuts CRH to "underperform" from "neutral" and reduces its stance on European building materials to "marketweight" from "overweight", saying it views sector fundamentals and valuations as unattractive at the start of 2012, and does not anticipate any improvement in profitability this year.

The broker also downgrades its rating for Germany's HeidelbergCement to "underperform" from "outperform".

HeidelbergCement shares in Frankfurt lose 3.9 percent.

"We expect core fundamentals - volumes, prices and margins - to remain challenged and we believe these risks are not reflected in valuations. We have cut our sector estimates by an average of 10 percent for 2012-13 and stand 10-15 percent below consensus," Credit Suisse says in a note.

However, the broker repeats its "outperform" rating on Wolseley and raises its target to 2,400 pence from 2,200 pence, with the stock its only outperform among the sector large caps.

Credit Suisse cites Wolseley's strong pricing power and margin protection, its market share gains in the U.S., a possible use of balance sheet for M&A or shareholder returns, and safer end-market exposure.

Wolseley also gets a boost from an upgrade in rating by JPMorgan Cazenove, to "overweight" from "neutral" in a UK builders merchants review.

JPMorgan says, while the 2012 outlook remains challenging, U.S. markets appear to be showing the first signs of recovery which should help Wolsley, its preferred stock in the sector.

Wolseley shares gain 0.9 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net