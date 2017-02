Deutsche Bank shares extend losses to fall 3.9 percent in early trade, lagging a 1.9 percent lower STOXX Europe 600 Banks index, as traders point to market talk that Germany's biggest lender is planning an imminent capital increase.

"Deutsche Bank needs to raise capital. (The rumour is) being given as reason for recent slippage in EUR/USD", one Paris-based trader, who declines to be named, says. The euro trades 0.5 percent lower against the dollar at $1.287.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declines to comment.

Two people familiar with Deutsche Bank's finances tell Reuters that the bank has no plans at the moment to issue new shares.

