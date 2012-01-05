Global equity markets are discounting a too-pessamistic 20 percent fall in earnings per share, analysts at Citi say in a note in which they predict flat EPS over the course of 2012 and a gain of 20 percent for global equities as investors' "worst recessionary fears fail to materialise".

The ongoing debt crisis in Europe presents the biggest challenge, they add, and is likely to result in a "volatile ride".

The analysts say they expect contrarian trade strategies to do well in the early part of the year, with Europe, emerging markets and Japan doing better than the United States, and cyclicals outpacing defensives. Sectorally, they up global financials to "overweight" and cut global healthcare to "underweight".

