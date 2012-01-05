The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early deals, outperforming a 0.3 percent drop on the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250.

JJB Sports climbs more than 9 percent after the sports fashion retailer reports an improvement in trading over Christmas.

"JJB is making decent progress in very difficult markets and the performance in H2 so far is much better than in H1. Indeed, this trading statement probably exceeds market expectations," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker, however, cuts its target price to 10 pence from 20 pence, saying the deteriorating consumer environment suggests that the recovery will be slower over the next few years.

British cards and gift retailer Clinton Cards rallies 9 percent after posting a rise in Christmas sales, highlighting the impact of a change in strategy implemented by a former Starbucks executive who became its CEO in October.

