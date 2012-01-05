Shares in British blue-chip interdealer broker (IDB) ICAP and mid-cap peer Tullett Prebon shed 2.2 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, after a pre-close season trading update from Tullett highlights a difficult environment, and UBS issues cautious comment on the sub-sector

Tullett says it will take new cost-cutting measures in the first half of 2012 and that previous steps to reduce costs would lead to a 10 million pound charge for its 2011 results.

The company says its 2011 revenues are expected to be in line with the 908.5 million pound ($1.42 billion) figure it reported for 2010.

Numis Securities cuts its EPS forecasts for Tullett and reduces its target price to 336 pence from 400 pence, while retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

"In the short term it is difficult to see where the good news can come from but the shares remain cheap, valued at less than 7 times our estimate of bottom of the cycle earnings," the broker says in a note.

UBS, however, repeats its "sell" ratings on both Tullett and ICAP saying it remains cautious on the IDBs, which it expects to be affected by bank deleveraging.

The bank says data shows volumes have declined 15 percent month-on-month and 5 percent year-on-year in December and "this slowdown has been confirmed by BGC Partners which reduced guidance on 19 December," they add.

The broker expects IAP to issue a cautious Interim Management Statement on Feb. 1.

($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)

To see more on Tullett's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net