Shares in Clinton Cards rally more than 9 percent after the British cards and gift retailer posts a rise in Christmas sales, highlighting the impact of a change in strategy implemented by a former Starbucks executive who became its CEO in October.

"CEO Darcy Willson-Rymer was clear that his immediate focus was the success of Christmas and it appears that he has been effective in driving sales growth of +0.8 percent," Numis says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating.

The broker maintains its forecasts for Clinton ahead of a strategic review with some downside risk to numbers from the margin impact of Halloween and post-Christmas clearance, but says entering the second-half with a better stock position should provide support to margins going forward.

