Shares in Lundin Oil rise 1.4 percent, hitting two-month highs, after the Swedish oil firm says it had a 264 percent reserve replacement ratio in 2011, while net proven and probable reserves grew 21 percent to 211 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"Over the next few years, we expect a significant reserve increase as the Aldousnes (Aldous/Avaldsnes) discovery is classified as reserves," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen Nielsen says in a note to clients. "We keep our target price of 195 crowns and reiterate our "buy" recommendation."

