Shares in Aggreko gain 1.1 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Numis Securities upgrades its rating for the temporary power provider to "buy" from "reduce".

"We have long been admirers of the business model and the management team but have felt since the FIFA World Cup there was too much hype in the stock price," Numis says in a note.

"Having been cautious on the shares since mid 2010 we are now turning more positive as we believe the group's competitive advantages of scope and scale of operations are set to continue to deliver the most potent combination for investors of high ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) and high growth," the broker adds.

Numis says it also believes there is scope for EPS upgrades for Aggreko during the year, based on its supply side analysis, and sees EPS in a range of 101-114 pence versus its forecast of 101 pence.

As a result, the broker adds, it has refined its valuation models for Aggreko and believes fair value for the stock is 2,456 pence.

