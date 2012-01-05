Shares in British commercial real estate investment trusts find good support, led by blue chips Land Securities and British Land, and mid cap Great Portland Estates, with traders citing the impact of a Morgan Stanley note on the sector which upgrades ratings for the three firms.

Traders say Morgan Stanley has upgraded both Land Securities and British Land to "equal-weight" from "underweight", and raised Great Portland to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

The three stocks gain between 1.0 percent and 1.7 percent, outperforming significantly weaker blue chip and mid cap indexes in London.

Conversely, traders add, Morgan Stanley has downgraded ratings for three French real estate groups -- Fonciere des Regions, Gecina, and Klepierre -- as well as for British student accomodation specialist Unite Group.

The three French stocks are down 3.1 percent to 5.5 percent, while Unite shares in London shed 2.0 percent.

"Morgan Stanley cut net asset values and targets across the sector because of an increasing risk property values will correct," says a London-based trader.

"It's still defensive on the sector, but is more positive on UK firms."

