Shares in Tarsus Group climb 3 percent after the British media firm says that it ended 2011 well, with record results and strong cash generation, prompting Investec Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Investec, in a note, describes Tarsus's group full-year 2011 like-for-like organic revenue growth, up by about 8 percent, as "very healthy", as it points out that cash generation came in better than it expected, with net debt at about 14 million pounds compared to the bank's previous forecast of 16 million.

"(The) pre-close update confirms strong 2H performance of larger global events and emerging markets. Management is clearly focusing the business on growth, evidenced by 2H Modamont disposal and a small online exit today," Investec says in a note.

