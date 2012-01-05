Shares in British self-storage group Lok'n Store climb 2.4 percent after the company receives planning permission to build a new store at Maidenhead in Berkshire, prompting Panmure Gordon to reiterate its "buy" rating on the stock.

"While we knew an application had been made, we had no permission or valuation expectations in the near term, and while we leave our target price unchanged for now, this is clearly good news," Panmure says in a note.

"Close to the town centre, the site is expected to have significant footfall and visibility within the town, and is expected to open in mid 2013," the broker says.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net