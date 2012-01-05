The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent in midday trade, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the FTSE 100 index off 0.9 percent, and the midcaps 1.2 percent weaker.

British self-storage group Lok'n Store climbs 2.4 percent after the company receives planning permission to build a new store at Maidenhead in Berkshire, with Panmure Gordon reiterating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Tarsus Group climbs 3 percent after the British media firm says that it ended 2011 well, with record results and strong cash generation, prompting Investec Securities to repeat its "buy" recommendation.

