European shares remain lower, with euro zone banks weaker on capital raising worries, though upbeat U.S. jobs data helps to limit early losses on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.7 percent at 1,013.95 points.

Banks are among the biggest losers, with Italy's UniCredit down 16.2 percent, adding to a 14.5 percent fall on Wednesday, when it announced a deep discount on a rights issue.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.1 and 0.6 percent in early trading.

U.S. private-sector hiring surged in December as employers added 325,000 new workers while claims for jobless benefits fell, raising hope that recent labor market improvement would continue in 2012.

